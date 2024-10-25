Get Diwali Ready with Blackberrys 5 festive looks!

Feeling confident, stylish and on-point with your style at Diwali parties is what every fashion-forward Indian man aspires! A keen eye for detail, choosing the right brand and knowing what looks best on you can go a long way in helping you put together the perfect attire and ace your Diwali look.

This Diwali, try out these five distinctive looks by Blackberrys, a premium contemporary menswear brand also known as India’s ‘fit’ experts. The brand has been styling Indian men in sharp suits, intricately crafted Indo-western wear in vibrant colours, suave jackets, formal and semi-formal shirts and trousers for over three decades!

Here are five stylish Blackberrys looks that are sure to make heads turn this festive season:

Elegant Formals

Nothing like a man in a three-piece suit to make a minimalist vogue statement! This well-fitted and sharply cut beige suit with flap pockets reflects a touch of elegance. Pair it with a chocolate brown printed pocket square to uplift the overall visual appeal. Pop on a pair of classic burgundy leather Derby shoes that exude understated luxury, and you’re set to head out for a fun night of celebrations!

Fun Casuals

Diwali parties can get quite lively! To fire up the energy in the room, clad yourself in fun casuals. This black and white striking printed shirt is the perfect choice for the night. Pair it up with these beige linen-slim fit textured casual khakis that flatter every body type. Add a pop of funk with these blue leather sneakers and step out in style!

Adorn the fusion

Not sure about the dress-code of the Diwali party you are attending? Fusion wear will not disappoint! Walk in looking dapper in this pastel green, ethnic 3-piece Achkan set, crafted in a textured pattern. Give it a western spin with these tan textured leather Oxford shoes and rock the night!

Bling it up with Blazers

A blazer is the most versatile piece of a man’s clothing. You can dress it up or keep it casual, depending on the occasion. With its modern design and classic charm, this formal maroon textured blazer is a testament to Blackberrys’ refined craftsmanship and is perfect for all those discerning gentlemen. Complete the look with a white textured shirt and a suave pair of black formal trousers. Accessorise with a black/brown reversible leather belt and embellish the look with confidence.

Flaunt that indo-western look

No Diwali party is complete without flaunting your favourite indo-western look on your celebratory night. This two-piece navy achkan ensemble includes an expertly-woven classic bandh gala jacket and techno waist trousers. Match this set with timeless brown leather sandals and nail the ultimate Diwali look!

Offering a seamless blend of tradition and modernity, Blackberrys offers men the ideal wardrobe this festive season with meticulously crafted designs to ensure you look your smashing best at every celebration!







