GHIAL flags off Star Air’s maiden flight to Jamnagar

Hyderabad: Star Air launched its maiden flight service from Hyderabad to Jamnagar from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on Tuesday.

The flight is an UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) initiative to bolster the regional connectivity by providing air connectivity to the travellers of Tier-2,3 cities. The inaugural flight took off fromHyderabad to Jamnagar amidst a festive atmosphere at the airport.

Senior officials from Hyderabad Airport along with the Star Air officials, other airport stakeholders were at the terminal to see off the passengers and crew.

Star Air flight OG 150 will depart from GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 15.20 PM andarrive at the Jamnagar Airport at 17.20 PM. The return flight OG149 will depart from Jamnagarat 9.15 AM and arrive in Hyderabad at 11.30 AM. Flights will operate between GHIAL and Jamnagar three times a week that is on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.