GHIAL wins ACI ‘Gold Recognition’ award

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), has won the 'Gold Recognition' award from the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2021 in the below 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category. This is the fourth time in a row that GHIAL receives this award.

ACI's Green Airports Recognition programme promotes environmental best practices to minimise aviation industry's impact on the environment and recognises ACI Asia-Pacific members for outstanding environmental initiatives and projects.

"We, at GHIAL consider sustainable airport operations as an integral part of our business and are committed to conduct the operations in an environment-friendly manner.

We aimed at zero discharge and zero emissions in collaboration with all our stakeholders," said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL. We are most humbled to receive this recognition which further resolves us to take more eco-friendly initiatives making it an essential component of our business, Panicker added. Some of the initiatives at GHIAL to improve the air quality at the airport - fixed electrical ground power, solar powered baggage freight loader, single engine taxiing of aircraft resulting in saving of ATF.