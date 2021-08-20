Glenmark breaks world record for largest pin badge sentence

Bengaluru: Pharmaceuticals company Glenmark Pharma broke the world record for the largest pin badge sentence spelling out 'Pride of India at Mumbai on 18th August.

In a bid to honour, frontline warriors, a total of 22,373 Indian flag pin badges were used to create the sentence.

This was the result of 15,000 diabetologists, cardiologists and physicians participating to support the cause.

The previous world record was held by Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd and DERMACON 2018. The company spelt out "LET US STAND AGAINST FUNGAL EPIDEMIC" using 14,016 badges in Kochi on January 19, 2018.