Glenmark gets nod for blood pressure drugs

Hyderabad: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide which are used to treat blood pressure.

The tablets are of strength 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, and 10 mg/6.25 mg. These are generic versions of Ziac tablets, 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, and 10 mg/6.25 mg, of Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D. According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending November 2021, these drugs achieved annual sales of approximately $30.3 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 172 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 ANDA's pending approval with the US FDA.