Global cos can't think of growth without India

Washington: A series of reforms undertaken by the government coupled with efforts aimed at making it easier to do business has made India a land of opportunities, a top Indian industrialist has said, asserting that no global company can think about growth without India being a part of its plans.

Subhrakant Panda, president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said India is where it is today because of a couple of factors, including sustained reforms even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"You cannot think about growth without India being in your plans. It's as simple as that. But if I were to expand on that a little bit more, where else in the world would you find an opportunity where you not only have a large unified domestic market, but also the resources to produce not just for the domestic market, but use it as an export base," he said on Tuesday.

"That is where I think India represents a unique proposition. Whether you're a large global corporation or a local entity you cannot be thinking about growing your business without India figuring in your plans," he said.