Global leader Rakon Opens Hi-Tech Research and Manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Global high-tech manufacturer Rakon inaugurated its cutting edge research and manufacturing facility, located in the SEZ Aerospace Park, Bengaluru.

Sankaran, Director, URSC, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development & Director of Industries and Commerce, Govt. of Karnataka were also present at the inaugural function.

Rakon is a world leader in the design and manufacture of advanced frequency control and timing products, which enable connectivity for thousands of electronic systems worldwide—from 5G networks and satellites to autonomous vehicles and emergency beacons.

Dr Sinan Altug CEO Rakon said, “The new facility represents an important milestone for the company and will future-proof our India operations. It is one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated manufacturing sites for advanced frequency control and timing solutions and a symbol of Rakon’s long-term commitment to growing and investing in our operations here in India.

“Make in India is at the heart of our operations and we value our position as a trusted and strategic supplier to key agencies and leading companies across India’s telecom, aerospace and defence industries,” added Dr Altug. “This can be seen in the fast-accelerating rollout of 5G network infrastructure, in which India is a world leader, that has further increased the demand for Rakon’s industry-leading products among India’s largest telecom companies and the Tier 1 telecom base station manufacturers. Also, in the space and new space sector, Rakon is proud to be working alongside ISRO to develop new products for their missions and deep space programmes, including Mars Mission, Chandrayan and Gaganayan,” he said.

Rakon’s India Operations

Founded and based in New Zealand, Rakon began its India manufacturing operations more than 15 years ago. It has grown to become the largest designer, manufacturer and exporter of advanced frequency control and timing solutions in India.

Rakon has invested over USD$10 million in land, building and equipment for the hi-tech manufacturing and research facility, and the company intends to invest a further USD$35 million in its India operations over the next 3-5 years.

Rakon currently provides skilled employment in the high-tech sector for over 500 members of the local community. Over the next 5 years, the company plans to add a further 300 staff members as its operations continue to expand. It is in the aerospace technology hub of Bengaluru.