Go First cancels all flight operations till Nov 30
New Delhi: Cash-strapped airline Go First on Thursday announced that it has yet again extended the cancellation of its daily flight till November 30, due to "operational reasons".
“We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 30th November 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations,” it said in a statementy.
“We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience,” it added.
Earlier, it had suspended flights operations till October 2.
Go First has been non-operational since May 3. On May 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had granted Go First's request to begin voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, and Abhilash Lal of Alvarez and Marsal was chosen as the airline's interim Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP).