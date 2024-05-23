  • Menu
Godrej Capital launches dairy farm loans in South

Godrej Capital launches dairy farm loans in South
Godrej Capital has announced its entry into the agriculture segment with the launch of dairy farm loans. Through a strategic partnership with Creamline Dairy Products Limited and Dvara E-Dairy, Godrej Capital will provide financial assistance to small dairy farm owners across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other regions.

Creamline Dairy Products Limited is a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), a diversified food and agri-business conglomerate of Godrej Industries Group, and sells products under the brand name Godrej Jersey. Manish Shah, MD of Godrej Capital, said: “We are delighted to extend our support to farmers of our country.

The decision to embark on this venture comes as a response to the pressing need to extend financial assistance to the dairy farming community, promote financial inclusion across the value chain, and support ecosystems.”

