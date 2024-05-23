Godrej Capital launches dairy farm loans in South

Godrej Capital has announced its entry into the agriculture segment with the launch of dairy farm loans. Through a strategic partnership with Creamline Dairy Products Limited and Dvara E-Dairy, Godrej Capital will provide financial assistance to small dairy farm owners across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other regions.

Creamline Dairy Products Limited is a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), a diversified food and agri-business conglomerate of Godrej Industries Group, and sells products under the brand name Godrej Jersey. Manish Shah, MD of Godrej Capital, said: “We are delighted to extend our support to farmers of our country.

The decision to embark on this venture comes as a response to the pressing need to extend financial assistance to the dairy farming community, promote financial inclusion across the value chain, and support ecosystems.”

