Godrej Capital sets Rs 500-cr AUM target for TG, AP

Hyderabad: Mumbai-based Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group said it has set a target of nearly Rs 500 crore in AUM during April to June (Q1) 2025 to MSMEs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and Rs 17,000 crore in the fiscal year 2025 under two loan products, across India.

At present, the finance company has AUM (assets under management) of Rs 500 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Over the last two years, Godrej Capital has extended secured and unsecured loans at an interest rate of 10 to 18 per cent, for working capital to MSMEs in the State, and a total of Rs 13,650 crore AUM (about Rs 300 crore is raised through equity and the rest is debt) under housing loan and small business financing across 40 cities and 180 locations in India.

Speaking to media, Manish Shah, MD and CEO, Godrej Capital, said: “We have a balance sheet of nearly Rs 400 crore in Telangana and Rs 100 crore in Andhra Pradesh. We will continue to prioritise industries such as pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and information technology, here. With expansion of presence and introduction of new loan offerings, our aim is to double our growth in these two States.”

To achieve its target, Godrej Capital will be expanding its presence here by opening additional four offices. Currently it has six offices across five cities in the two States. Shah further informed that the Company will be introducing housing loans and dairy farm loans in partnership with Creamline Dairy, and supply chain financing in the Telugu States by the financial year 2025.