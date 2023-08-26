Godrej Interio eyes 30% mkt share in TS

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Interio, India’s leading furniture and interior solutions brand is expanding their extensive range ahead of the festive season with a focus on steel modular wardrobes among a slew of other innovative and customised home furniture solutions.



As consumer demand increases ahead of the festive season, Godrej Interio has strengthened its omni-channel presence, in a bid to ensure a more accessible and seamless buying experience for its customers. The brand has over 55 channel partners and 14 company-owned outlets in Telangana. Cumulatively, they have 200+ channel partners across South India.

Dev Sarkar, Senior Vice President (B2C), Godrej Interio, said, “Godrej Interio, a centurion brand, has a strong brand recall and significant customer base throughout the country. Given the sizeable IT workforce in Telangana, the focus on new home interiors is also an area of significant opportunity. We are poised to capitalise on these emerging trends and expand our market presence.”