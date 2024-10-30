Godrej Rashinban Ensures Healthy Chili Flowers, Happy Farmers

In chili farming, flowers are the key to success as they form the key economic part of the chili plant. Recognizing this crucial fact, there is a pressing need for farmers to adopt scientific solutions that protect these vital plant structures.

“Flowering time means Rashinban time,” claims N K Rajavelu, CEO, Crop Protection Business, GAVL. “Chili farmers today need to ensure their crop receives the right nutrients at the right time across the growth cycle, while remaining free from abiotic stress. Unscientific combinations of pesticides can severely impact crops and the environment. This not only affects their yields but also harms the delicate ecological balance of their fields. Rashinban addresses these concerns by providing a single, effective solution when used at 45-75 DAT. It offers quick knockdown of a wide range of pests, including thrips, lepidopterans, hoppers, and mites, all in one application. This saves farmers time and effort while protecting the economic value of their crop.”

Rashinban’s effectiveness on a broad spectrum of pests, both sucking and chewing types, eliminates the need for multiple insecticides and reduces spray frequency. When used at the flowering stage of 45-75 DAT, it assures better yields in the later stages.

Rajavelu further added that “With flowers defining the success of the chili farmer, protecting your flowers with Rashinban is crucial. It is recommended specifically for the active flowering stage of chili plants as it provides holistic efficacy. Along with the already existing product portfolio of Gracia and Hanabi, the addition of Rashinban enables us to serve the entire value chain of chili crops.”

By adopting this scientific approach - starting with Gracia and protecting your flowers at the critical stage of 45-75 DAT with Rashinban, - chili farmers can look forward to healthier and pest free crops, improved yields, and a brighter future thus maintaining India’s position as leading chili exporter