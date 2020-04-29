Gold and silver rates today in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 29 April 2020

Gold and silver rates today 29 April, 2020: After a continuous rise for last four days, the rate of yellow metal across the country has gone down on Wednesday. There are fluctuations in its prices for the last month. On Wednesday, gold rate has decreased. . While the silver has seen a cut by Rs.700 per kg to 41,500.

In Bangalore city, the yellow metal continued to slashed by Rs. 500 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 44,240 while the ten gram of 24 carat is also cut down by Rs. 300 making it to Rs. 47,000.

Gold prices in Hyderabad are affected due to many reasons such as global production, current market conditions, strength of currency, etc. rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Hyderabad reduced by Rs. 500 to Rs. 44,240 and while Rs. 100 increased per ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 47,000.

In Kerala, the cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 100 to 42,250 and the ten gram of 24 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 100 to Rs. 46,250.

The gold rates at Visakhapatnam have also jumped hugely. The rate of ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 500 to Rs. 44,240 and Rs. 100 hiked per ten gram of 24 carat 47,000 respectively.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,240 Rs. 47,000 Rs.41,500 Hyderabad Rs. 44,240 Rs. 47,000 Rs.41,500 Kerala Rs. 42,250 Rs. 46,250 Rs.41,500 Vizag Rs. 44,240 Rs. 47,000 Rs.41,500



