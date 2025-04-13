Live
Gold prices hit record high amid global uncertainty
Gold prices jumped over 6.5 per cent this week, reaching a record high of $3,237 per troy ounce.
This marks the metal's strongest weekly performance since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, as global investors react to growing economic uncertainty following a new wave of US tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump.
The sharp rise in gold prices comes as traditional safe-haven assets like US stocks and Treasury bonds are experiencing a sell-off.
At the same time, the US dollar has weakened significantly, dropping to a three-year low against the euro. These developments have made gold more attractive to investors looking for stability.
Tensions escalated further on Friday when China responded to the US tariffs by slapping a 125 per cent tariff on American imports.
This move has increased fears of a full-blown trade war, which prompted investors to seek protection in gold -- a metal known to perform well in times of economic and geopolitical stress.
Market analysts say that concerns over recession risks, rising bond yields, and financial instability are driving investors towards gold.
In addition to individual investors, demand from institutions and central banks is also rising. Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw their largest inflows since 2020 in the first quarter of this year.
Central banks, especially in emerging markets, are also buying more gold as they try to reduce their reliance on the dollar.
In China, domestic demand has become so strong that buyers are paying a premium over international gold prices -- a clear signal of growing anxiety in Asian markets over financial instability.
Reflecting the shift in market sentiment, global financial services company Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) has raised its 12-month gold price forecast to $3,500 per ounce.
This is the second time this year that the bank has revised its forecast upwards -- showing how quickly the investment landscape is changing.
As doubts over Trump’s aggressive trade policies continue to grow, experts believe investors will likely keep pouring money into gold in the months ahead.