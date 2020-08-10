Gold prices today rose sharply in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 10 August 2020

Gold prices today, 10 August 2020: Gold prices, which have reached new high are still on consistent rise. The prices have gone up sharply on Monday. On MCX, Gold futures increased by Rs. 20 to Rs 57,270 while the silver has surged by Rs. 20 to Rs. 74,220 today. MCX is a Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities. .

While coming to what the carat is, it is the measure of the purity of the gold. There are three types 24 carats, 22 carat, and 18 carat. The 24-carat gold consists of total of 24 part gold whereas 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 percent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside let's have a look at the rates for the day at four major centers.

In the country's capital, Delhi, gold prices have been at Rs. 54,360 per ten grams of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and the price of 10 grams of 24 carat is at 59,300 with a hike of Rs. 10. While in Chennai, the gold prices stood at Rs. 53,820 per ten grams of 22 carats and ten grams of 24 carats remained at Rs. 58,710 with a hike of Rs. 20.

In Kolkata, the yellow metal has stood at Rs. 55,120 per ten grams of 22 carat Rs. 56,520 per ten gram of 24 carat with a sharp rise of Rs. 10. The gold prices in the commercial capital Mumbai have gine up by Rs. 20 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 54,270 and Rs. 55,270.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 54,360 Rs. 59,300 Rs.74,220 Chennai Rs. 53,820 Rs. 59,710 Rs.74,220 Kolkata Rs. 55,120 Rs. 56,52 Rs.74,220 Mumbai Rs. 54,270 Rs. 55,270 Rs.74,220



