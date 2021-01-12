Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today on 12 January 2021

Gold rate today on 12 January 2021: Gold rates have slashes on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 50,070 with a fall of Rs. 440. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 48,050 with a fall of Rs. 410 and that of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 52,420 with a fall of Rs. 440. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,800 per ten gram of 22 carat with a surge of Rs. 210 and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,054 with a slash of Rs. 226.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,800 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,500 with a fall of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,310 and Rs. 49,319 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with a hike of Rs. 160.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 48,050 Rs. 52,420 Rs.64,800 Chennai Rs. 46,800 Rs. 50,054 Rs.69,600 Kolkata Rs. 48,800 Rs. 51,500 Rs.64,800 Mumbai Rs. 48,310 Rs. 49,310 Rs.64,800

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.