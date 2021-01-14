Gold rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today on 14 January 2021

Gold rate today on 14 January 2021: Gold rates have surged on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 50,400. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 48,350 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,750. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 46,620 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 180 decrease and that of 24 carat are at Rs. 50,900 with a slash of Rs. 150

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,990 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,690 with a hike of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,460 and Rs. 49,460 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat respectively with a fall of Rs. 120.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 48,350 Rs. 52,750 Rs.66,300 Chennai Rs. 46,620 Rs. 50,900 Rs.70,300 Kolkata Rs. 48,990 Rs. 51,690 Rs.66,300 Mumbai Rs. 48,460 Rs. 49,460 Rs.66,300

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets thus making the domestic prices in India also weak resulting in fall of price for the last three days. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.