Gold rate in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam today on 25 January 2021

Gold rate today on 25 January 2021: The gold rates which have fall down at all major cities in the the country on Monday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 50,120 with a fall of Rs. 10. Here are the yellow metal prices in different cities for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore for ten grams of 22-carat remains at Rs. 45,940 with a fall of Rs. 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,120 with a fall of Rs. 10. While the gold rate in Hyderabad is at Rs 45,940 per ten gram of 22-carat gold with a fall of Rs. 10 and that of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,120 with a fall of Rs. 10.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 45,940 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,120. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 45,940 and Rs. 50,120 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,940 Rs. 50,120 Rs.67,300 Hyderabad Rs. 45,940 Rs. 50,120 Rs.71,300 Kerala Rs. 45,940 Rs. 50,120 Rs.66,700 Vizag Rs. 45,940 Rs. 50,120 Rs.71,300





The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.