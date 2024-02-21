Live
- Cryogenic engine of LVM3 rocket completes ground qualification tests: ISRO
- Enhancing Business Resilience Against Rising Cyber Extortion Threats
- PM Modi to roll out projects worth Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat tomorrow
- HCA announces Rs 10 lakh cash prize to Hyderabad team
- Warangal Mayor caught in no man’s land
- 'Yashasvi has not learnt from you': Hussain slams Duckett
- I-League: Sreenidi Deccan rout Aizawl FC 5-1
- Word Table Tennis Championships: Indian men, women enter knock-out phase
- Apple's 'iRing' Development Rushes Amid Samsung's Smart Ring Announcement
- 71st Miss World contestants converge in Delhi
Just In
Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 21 February, 2024
Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashed.
The gold rates in Vijayawada on 21 February, 2024 have been slashed. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,340 with a fall of Rs. 110 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 62,550 with a fall of Rs. 120.
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 76,900 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.