Live
- Two students from AP, Telangana studying in America dead
- FIFA "The Best" award winners
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 16 January, 2024
- Messi retains FIFA best male player award
- 15-yr-old UP boy detained for making prank call on bomb threat
- Dense fog spurs travel woes in Delhi, around 30 flights and trains delayed
- Hamas's battalion framework in northern Gaza dismantled: Israeli Defence Min
- Indian-origin surgeon in UK to pay 135K pounds after car hits minor
- Early morning dense fog persists over north India, rail traffic affected
- Explosion kills three in UP sugar factory
Just In
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on 16 January, 2024
Gold rates in Vijayawada today stable.
The gold rates in Vijayawada on 16 January, 2024 have been stable. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,150 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Ram 63,440.
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 78,300 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.