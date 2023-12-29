Live
- Mahila University agreement with EUSAI
- Sangareddy police releases crime report 2023, sees an increase in crimes
- Hyderabad: Three from MH arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs. 7.10 lakh
- Traffic challan website crashes, over `8.44 crore collected till now
- Delhi LG Approves Long-Awaited Statutory Reforms For Medical Termination Of Pregnancy
- Hyderabad: Praja Palana centres witness heavy rush
- Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT-2023 Results.
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 December, 2023
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues New Year Advisory: Traffic Restrictions And Safety Measures In Central Delhi
- Annual Crime Report: Cybercrimes increase in Kothagudem dist
Just In
Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 29 December, 2023
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged.
The gold rates in Vijayawada on 29 December, 2023 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,900 with a hike of Rs. 400 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 64,250 with a hike of Rs. 420.
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 81,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, hovering around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.