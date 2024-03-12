Live
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 12 March, 2024
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 12 March, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 62,740 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 66,260
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,900 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
