- Congress finalises nominees for MLC bypolls
- Submit report to Centre on rice export, Tummala tells officials
- MoS Defence visits Ordnance Factory Medak
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 17 January, 2024
- Tammineni Veerabhadram health bulletin released, says condition stable
- Cybage announces new state-of-the-art development in Gachibowli
- DGP reviews traffic situation in Greater Hyderabad
- Paruveta Utsavam held in Tirumala
- 100 re-appointed retired officials under govt’s radar
- All charges against Naidu are baseless: Ananda Babu
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 17 January, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,050 with a fall of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 63,330 with a fall of Rs. 110.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
