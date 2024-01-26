Live
- CCC will provide more quality services: Kakani
- RAM (Rapid Action Mission) review: A symbol of resilience and patriotism
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad slams YSRCP alleging of deceiving DWACRA Sanghas
- Guntur Rammohan Reddy joins TDP in Nellore
- Jayaho BC organised in Nandyal town under auspices of Farooq
- Botsa Satyanarayana and YV Subba Reddy unveils poster for election campaign
- AP governor Abdul Nazeer unfurls national flag in Vijayawada
- Mayor and MP MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for CC roads in canal in 16th ward
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 26 January, 2024
- YS Jagan to visit Tadepalligudem in February, says minister Kottu Satyanarayana
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 26 January, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 62,950 with a fall of Rs. 50
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
