Live
- YS Jagan says several development initiatives taking place in AP
- Gouru Charita Reddy, is set to attend the Babu Super 6 Door to Door program at Kalluru Urban 19th Ward
- Launch Book by Tavva Venkataiah
- ‘Gaami’ clears censor; gets ‘A’
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects various sites in Vinayak Nagar
- Biomaterials contribute a lot to medical field: Expert
- Kesineni Chinni Promises Support for Poor and Weaker Sections in Vijayawada Parliament Constituency
- Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal
- Prof Saraswati re-appointed to advisory group of ‘Seafood Watch’
- Eluru: UBI organises Pinkathon
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 5 March, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 05 March, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,830 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 64,080
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 76,900 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS