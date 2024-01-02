Live
- India can check China’s supply-chain dominance
- Israeli central bank cuts interest rate to 4.5% amid war
- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam stable, check the rates on 02 January, 2024
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 02 January, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 58,550 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 63,870.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
