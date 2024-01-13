Live
- Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus: Leaked Features and Upgrades
- Telangana: Eleven-year-old boy dies of electric shock in Attapur while flying kites
- E-bike craze in high gear at CES 2024! Some tout ChatGPT, others Apple AirTags; know what's up
- Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka due to fog
- Delhi Police ASI shoots himself to death during night duty
- Delhi records coldest morning with min temp of 3.6 degrees
- Top 5 Must-Have Appliances for a Smarter Living Space
- MP Vijayasai introduces ministers to party leaders
- Dharma Prachara Mahotsavam commenced in Tadepalligudem
- Telangana: RTA staff launches inspection of private travel buses at LB Nagar
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam stable, check the rates on 13 January, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 13 January, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 62,950
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS