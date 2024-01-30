Live
- Death toll in Miryalaguda road accident rises to six
- DCA seizes illegal fairness cream
- Cyber criminals target senior police officer with fake FB accounts
- HP proposes Rs 9,989.49 cr budget plan for 2024-25: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
- Madigas are worst-hit by Jagan rule: Madiga Dandora
- JSP demands CAG probe into ‘reverse borrowing’ by YSRCP govt
- UP Dy CM attacks Rahul, says INDIA’s ‘game over’
- Nitish’s decision taken for Bihar’s development: Athawale
- TDP may allot the seat to alliance partner JSP
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam stable, check the rates on 30 January, 2024
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam stable, check the rates on 30 January, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam stable for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 30 January, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been stable. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,700 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 62,950
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,700 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS