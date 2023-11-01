Live
- Nandyal: Police seize 16 country made rifles
- Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha gaining popularity: MLA
- Tirupati: Rs 75L donated to BIRRD Trust
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 1, 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on November 1, 2023
- Central Election Commission officials to visit Telangana to review arrangements on elections
- CM committed for SC, ST, BC welfare: Dy CM
- DGCA bars pilots from using mouthwash
- Tirupati: Vidyut Adalatn on Nov 9
- Maratha quota agitation: Curfew, Internet shut-down on
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on November 1, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on November 1: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 56,700 with a slash of Rs. 500 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 59,850 with a fall of Rs. 550.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,200 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS