- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
- School job case: WBSSC affidavit will have to give details on irregularities adopted
- One day Southern Star Army-Academia and Industry interface held
- Haryana plans to expand Delhi Metro till Kundli: Minister
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 19 December, 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 19 December: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,400 with a hike of Rs. 100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 62,620 with a hike of Rs. 110.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 80,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
