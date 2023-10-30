Live
- Modi govt tried to weaken Act meant for protecting monuments
- Cheating in UPSSSC exam: STF arrests 10
- K’taka HC issues summons to ex-PM Deve Gowda’s son MLA Revanna
- 7 of a family killed in Raj road accident
- Bike theft racket busted in Jajpur
- Soil from fallen soldiers’ birthplaces carried to Delhi
- Khattar writes to Gadkari to relocate Kherki Daula toll
- Dhenkanal: Campaign against child labour during puja days
- Berhampur: Rural sports winners dance to the tune of folk music
- Death toll to go up in train accident
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on October 30, 2023
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 30 October 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,410 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 62,630.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 77,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
