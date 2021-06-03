Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 3 June 2021

Gold rate today on 3 June 2021: The gold rate has been stable qt all major cities across the country on Thursday after a continuous surge for last five days. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 50,300. The gold rates have been all time high in the last four month and going further highs since last four days. Let's have a look at today's gold rate at respective areas.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 46,100 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24-carat is at Rs. 50,300. The gold rate in Hyderabad is holding at Rs 46,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat and 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,300.

Gold rate in Kerala per 10 gram of 22 carat gold is at Rs. 46,100 and the gold rate of 10 gram of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,300. The gold rate in Visakhapatnam per 10 gram of both 22 carat is at Rs. 46,100 and and for 10 gram of 24 carat gold rate is Rs. 50,300.

On the other hand, silver rates have been slashed by Rs. 200 per kilogram in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam closing at Rs. 76,600, and there is a fall of Rs. 700 at Bangalore and Kerala closing at Rs 71,900.

Gold rate across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala and Visakhapatnam





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.71,900 Hyderabad Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.76,600 Kerala Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.71,900 Vizag Rs. 46,100 Rs. 50,300 Rs.76,600

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, Meanwhile, gold rate continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts says there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate. The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.

Investment on gold in Hyderabad

While coming to investment on gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation what to buy whether, gold, pearls or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be good margin in the bars. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going for installment basis for a period of 11 months.