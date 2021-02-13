Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes on 13 February 2021

Gold rates today on 13 February 2021: The gold rates continued to slash on Saturday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,290 with a fall of Rs.310. The yellow metal prices in different cities for the day are as follows.

Gold rate in Bangalore City for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,250 with a fall of Rs. 300 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,290 with Rs. 310 fall. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,250 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,290 with Rs. 310 slash.

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 44,250 per 10 gram of 22 carats, and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,290. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,250, and Rs. 48,290 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,250 Rs. 48,290 Rs.69,500 Hyderabad Rs. 44,250 Rs. 48,290 Rs.73,300 Kerala Rs. 44,250 Rs. 48,290 Rs.68,700 Vizag Rs. 44,250 Rs. 48,290 Rs.73,300

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.