Gold rate today slashes at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 23 March 2021

Gold rates today on 23 March 2021: The gold rates have slashed at all major cities across the country on Tuesday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 45,880 with a slash of Rs. 200. The yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 42,050 with a fall of Rs. 190 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,880 with a decrease of Rs. 200. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 42,050 with a slash of Rs. 190 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 45,880 with a hike of Rs. 200.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 42,050 Rs. 45,880 Rs.67,500 Hyderabad Rs. 42,050 Rs. 45,880 Rs.70,000 Kerala Rs. 42,050 Rs. 45,880 Rs.66,600 Vizag Rs. 42,050 Rs. 45,880 Rs.70,000

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 42,050 per 10 gram of 22 carats and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 45,880 with a fall of Rs. 190 and Rs. 200 on both the metals. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 42,050 per ten grams of 22 carat with a slash of Rs. 190 and Rs. 45,880 per ten grams of 24 carats with Rs. 200 fall.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.