IMD issues yellow alert, predicts gusty winds in TS

Hyderabad: Sounding a yellow alert, the Indian Meteorological Department’s Hyderabad Centre has predicted the possibility of heavy rains in Telangana due to the impact of Remal cyclone.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for many districts of Telangana on Monday. The Meteorological department has said that strong gales were blowing in Telangana due to the effect of Cyclone Remal. The low pressure formed in central Bay of Bengal has turned into a storm and resulted in a severe cyclone.

The cyclone crossed the coast at Sagar Island on Sunday. There are chances of rains at Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Heavy rains would occur with strong gusts of speed of 40-50 kmph, said the Meteorological Department. The IMD has also predicted dry weather the day after tomorrow.

Remal cyclone had created havoc in Telangana on Sunday. Along with Hyderabad, stormy rain created havoc in many districts. Especially strong winds blew in many areas resulting in the roofs of houses getting blown away in many places. Huge trees were uprooted and electric poles were dislodged. Madchal Malkajigiri, Hyderabad, Nagar Kurnool, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Makhi Nalgonda, Siddipet, Vikarabad and other districts received thunderstorms. A total of 14 people died in different incidents.