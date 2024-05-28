  • Menu
TS Model Schools extend admissions deadline

Hyderabad: Telangana Model Schools/Junior Colleges on Monday extended the last date for intermediate first-year admissions for the academic year 2024–25. The deadline for admissions into Telangana Model Junior Colleges has been extended up to May 31.

The courses offered for admission include MPC, BiPC, MEC, and CEC in English medium. The verification of the original certificates of selected candidates at the concerned Telangana Model School/Junior College will be conducted between June 5 and June 7. For more details, candidates can visit the official website, www.tsmodelschools.com, stated a senior official.

