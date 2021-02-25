Gold rate today slashes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 25 February 2021

Gold rates today on 25 February 2021: The gold rates have fall down on Thursday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 47,739 with a fall of Rs. 110. As the yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 43,750 with a fall of Rs. 100 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,730 with a hike of Rs. 110. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 43,750 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,730.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,750 Rs. 47,730 Rs.70,010 Hyderabad Rs. 43,750 Rs. 47,730 Rs.74,400 Kerala Rs. 43,750 Rs. 47,730 Rs.70,510 Vizag Rs. 43,750 Rs. 47,730 Rs.74,400

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 43,750 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 100, and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,730 with a fall of Rs. 110. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 43,750, and Rs. 47,730 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively with a fall of Rs. 100 and Rs. 110. While the silver rates across the country has hiked at various cities.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.