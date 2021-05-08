Gold rate today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 8 May 2021

Gold rate today on 8 May 2021: The gold rates have seen a surge at all major cities across the country on Saturday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 48,550 with a hike of Rs 550. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 44,500 with a hike of Rs. 500 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,550 with a hike hike of Rs. 550. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 44,500 per ten gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 500 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,550 with a hike of Rs 550.

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 44,500 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 500 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,550 with a hike of Rs. 550. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 44,500 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 48,550 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a hike of Rs. 500 and Rs. 550.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,550 Rs.71,600 Hyderabad Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,550 Rs.76,100 Kerala Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,550 Rs.69,900 Vizag Rs. 44,500 Rs. 48,550 Rs.71,600





Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.