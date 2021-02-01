Gold rates hike in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam today on 01 February 2021

Gold rates today on 01 February 2021: The gold rates have been increased on Monday Saturday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 49,970 with a hike of Rs. 10. Here are the yellow metal prices in different cities for the day. However, the same trend followed in all the cities.

Gold rate in Bangalore City for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 45,820 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,970. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 45,820 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,970 with a hike of Rs. 10 on both the metals.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 45,820 Rs. 49,970 Rs.70,300 Hyderabad Rs. 45,820 Rs. 49,970 Rs.74,600 Kerala Rs. 45,820 Rs. 49,970 Rs.69,800 Vizag Rs. 45,820 Rs. 49,970 Rs.74,600

The gold rate in Kerala is at Rs 45,820 per 10 gram of 22 carats, and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,970. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 45,820, and Rs. 49,970 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively with Rs. 150 increase.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.