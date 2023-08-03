Live
- "I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
- Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
- ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
- Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
- Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
- Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
- Jai Kisan is just not a slogan for BRS: KTR
- T-Hub, Broadridge tie up to accelerate Web 3 innovation
- Markets tumble on US credit downgrading
- 1 more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 03 August, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 03 August: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,100 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,100 with a fall of Rs. 160.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
