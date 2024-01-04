Live
- TDP Chandragiri incharge emphasises on right to vote, complains over fake votes
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
- 6.50 crore women has travelled in TSRTC buses so far
- Kejriwal to be arrested today claims AAP. BJP retorts saying it is' Choron Ki Baraat'
- Intense dry cold wave grips Kashmir as people pray for snowfall
- TSRTC rental buses owners to hit the streets against govt on Jan 5
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 03 January, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 03 January, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 58,650 with a fall of Rs. 250 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,970 with a fall of Rs. 270.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 78,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS