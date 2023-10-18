Live
- PL First Cut – Canfin Q2FY24
- Power subsidy to be extended to another 4,230 connections
- Telangana people want double engine sarkar: Union Minister
- Kommineni visits Dwaraka Tirumala
- Don’t drag us into politics. Pravallika’s suicide was love failure, says mother
- Minister dares TDP for debate on Dalits’ welfare
- TSNAB seizes 1,000 kgs of ganja
- Private Bus Driver And Owner Remanded To Judicial Custody After Fatal Accident
- Operation Ajay: Fifth Flight Brings Indians And Nepalese Nationals Back From Tel Aviv
- Apple launches affordable Pencil for iPads: Details
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 18 October, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed .
Gold rates in Delhi on 18 October: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,100 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,100 with a fall of Rs. 160.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 72,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS