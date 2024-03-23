Live
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 23 March, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed
Gold rates in Delhi on 23 March, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 61,490 with a fall of Rs. 460 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 67,070 with a fall of Rs. 500
The silver rate in Delhi city is at Rs. 76,400 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
