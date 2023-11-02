Live
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on November 2, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 02 November: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,550 with a fall of Rs. 300 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,680 with a fall of Rs. 320.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 74,100 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
