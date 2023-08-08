Live
- Teacher not only teaches but also learns from students: Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddy
- PL Stock Report: Eris Lifesciences (ERIS IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Strong margin show; Focus on organic growth - BUY
- Security Transition: Assam Rifles Replaced By CRPF At Key Checkpoint in Manipur Amid Protests
- Massive fire breaks out at Kastuba school in Mulugu
- Heavy Gunfire Erupts Again In Manipur's Bishnupur District; Security Measures Intensify Amid Ongoing Concerns
- Tomato prices sees dip in prices in Hyderabad
- IIT Hyderabad: Another student ends life
- Visakhapatnam: Three die in a road accident
- Explosion takes place at petrol bunk in Bilkavolu of East Godavari, no casualties
- The rhythmic beats
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 08 August, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 08 August: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,300 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,310.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS