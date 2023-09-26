Live
- World Pharmacist Day celebrated
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
- Indian Oil unveils first hydrogen bus
- KTR lays stone for five bridges across Musi
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 26 September, 2023
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 26 September: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,100
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,800 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
