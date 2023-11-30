Live
- Google Play Best of 2023 Awards: Best overall apps and games
- Vijayawada: Polytechnic sports meet in Anantapur in January
- Space Calendar December 2023: Moon details, Solstice and Rocket launches
- Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders complain to EC on duplicate voters
- PollQRoute app playing a vital role in helping the voters to fetch the information
- PL Sector Report - Metals & Mining - Weekly Update - Domestic steel pricing lagging behind
- Rains to advance in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone, showers to begin from Saturday
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report
- PL Stock Update - Aster DM Healthcare (ASTERDM IN) - Event Update - GCC stake sale to unlock value - BUY
- YS Jagan to inaugurate Kidney hospital in Palasa on December 12
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on November 30, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable
Gold rates in Delhi on 30 November: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 58,260 with a hike of Rs. 760 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 63,540 with a hike of Rs. 280.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 79,200 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS