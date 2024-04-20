Live
- Guntur: Kilari, Nandigam, Tenneti file nominations
- Govt releases Rs 50 cr for clearing weavers’ dues
- Vijayawada: Two-day international meet held on New Media
- BRS MLA Prakash Goud jumps ship to Cong, more to follow?
- Upbeat TDP cadres focus on one lakh majority for Naidu in Kuppam
- Bhatti knocks on doors of CPM for support in LS polls
- Rajamahendravaram: Purandeswari takes part in huge rally, files nomination
- Inter results likely to be released on Apr 22
- Ongole: Police crack theft of ₹66 lakh from ATM cash deposit vehicle
- TS received only Rs 3.7 lakh cr, not Rs 10 lakh cr: Deputy CM
Just In
Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 19 April 2024
Gold rates in Hyderabad today surged
The gold rates in Hyderabad on 19 April, 2024 have been surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 68,160 with a hike of Rs. 510 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 74,350 with a hike of Rs. 550.
As for silver, the silver rate in Delhi is recorded at Rs. 89,900 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates ha250ve experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.