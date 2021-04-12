Top
Gold rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 12 April 2021

Highlights

Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Gold rate today on 12 April 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,660 with a hike of Rs. 490 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,810 with a hike of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,750 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,730 with Rs. 10 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,860 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an increase of Rs. 10 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,560 with an increase of Rs. 10. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,710 and Rs. 45,710 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 10 hike.


City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg)
Delhi Rs. 45,660 Rs. 49,810 Rs.66,900
Chennai Rs. 43,750 Rs. 47,730 Rs.71,700
Kolkata Rs. 45,860 Rs. 48,560 Rs.66,900
Mumbai Rs. 44,710 Rs. 45,710 Rs.66,900

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.

