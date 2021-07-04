Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hikes on 04 July 2021

Gold rates today on 04 July 2021: Gold rates today have surged in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,450 with a surge of Rs. 100 and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,450 with a hike of Rs. 90. The gold rates in Chennai are at Rs 44,850 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 200 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,930 with a hike of Rs. 220.



The gold rates in Kolkata are at Rs. 46,900 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 350 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,600 with a surge of Rs. 340. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at Rs. 46,300 and Rs. 47,300 per 10 grams of both 22 carats and 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 60. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 69,700 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 74,900.



The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.



Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,450 Rs. 50,450 Rs.69,700 Chennai Rs. 44,850 Rs. 48,930 Rs.74,900 Kolkata Rs. 46,900 Rs. 49,600 Rs.69,700 Mumbai Rs. 46,300 Rs. 47,300 Rs.69,700



